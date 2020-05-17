2020-05-28T09:50:00Z - TBA
Match Summary
Broncos
Eels
Team Stats
Broncos
Eels
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs323
All Run Metres3298
Line Breaks9
Offloads20
Kick Metres1060
40/200
Tackles584
Missed Tackles45
Penalties Conceded14
Errors15
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Mitchell Moses
|26
|Jamayne Isaako
|18
|Kotoni Staggs
|16
|Reed Mahoney
|8
|Dylan Brown
|8
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|11
|Jamayne Isaako
|7
|A. McCullough
|0
|T. Pangai Junior
|0
|Ryan Matterson
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Dylan Brown
|2
|T. Pangai Junior
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
Top Try Assists
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|1
|Junior Paulo
|1
|Jamil Hopoate
|1
Top Runs
|Payne Haas
|37
|C. Gutherson
|36
|Blake Ferguson
|35
|Junior Paulo
|33
|Thomas Flegler
|30
Top Run Metres
|Payne Haas
|401
|C. Gutherson
|397
|Blake Ferguson
|354
|Junior Paulo
|319
|Thomas Flegler
|319
Top Linebreaks
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Dylan Brown
|2
|T. Pangai Junior
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Brodie Croft
|1
Top Offloads
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Ryan Matterson
|5
|Kane Evans
|5
|Junior Paulo
|4
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
Top Tackles
|P. Carrigan
|69
|Ryan Matterson
|67
|Payne Haas
|62
|Reed Mahoney
|61
|Jake Turpin
|57
Top Missed Tackles
|Ryan Matterson
|7
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Kotoni Staggs
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|6
|T. Pangai Junior
|5
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Fifita
|15
|Thomas Flegler
|13
|Anthony Milford
|11
|Dylan Brown
|11
|Blake Ferguson
|10
Top Linebreak Assists
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Ryan Matterson
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|1
|Junior Paulo
|1
|M. Jennings
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Moses
|840
|Anthony Milford
|573
|Brodie Croft
|314
|Reed Mahoney
|113
|Jake Turpin
|106
Top Penalties
|Rhys Kennedy
|3
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Jake Turpin
|2
|Jamil Hopoate
|2
Team Lists
Broncos
Eels
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Brisbane
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Izaia Perese
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Matthew Lodge
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jack Bird
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Keenan Palasia
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Jordan Kahu
|Shoulder
|Mid Season
|Sean O'Sullivan
|Knee
|Mid Season
|Joe Ofahengaue
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|Suspension
|Round 6
Parramatta
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|No current injuries or suspensions.
Previous 5 Games
Brisbane
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|20/3/20
|Rabbitohs
|W 22 - 18
|13/3/20
|Cowboys
|W 21 - 28
|15/9/19
|Eels
|L 58 - 0
|7/9/19
|Bulldogs
|L 30 - 14
|30/8/19
|Eels
|W 17 - 16
Parramatta
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|22/3/20
|Titans
|W 6 - 46
|12/3/20
|Bulldogs
|W 8 - 2
|21/9/19
|Storm
|L 32 - 0
|15/9/19
|Broncos
|W 58 - 0
|6/9/19
|Sea Eagles
|W 32 - 16