2020-05-28T09:50:00Z - TBA
#NRLBroncosEels
Broncos
Eels
KICK OFF
 
2020-05-28T09:50:00Z - TBA
#NRLBroncosEels

Match Summary

Broncos

Eels

 

Team Stats

Broncos

Eels

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

323
376

All Run Metres

3298
3501

Line Breaks

9
7

Offloads

20
27

Kick Metres

1060
1091

40/20

0
0

Tackles

584
546

Missed Tackles

45
53

Penalties Conceded

14
8

Errors

15
22

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Mitchell Moses26
Jamayne Isaako18
Kotoni Staggs16
Reed Mahoney8
Dylan Brown8

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses11
Jamayne Isaako7
A. McCullough0
T. Pangai Junior0
Ryan Matterson0

Top Try Scorer

Kotoni Staggs4
Reed Mahoney2
Dylan Brown2
T. Pangai Junior1
Jamayne Isaako1

Top Try Assists

Jesse Arthars2
Jamayne Isaako1
Mitchell Moses1
Junior Paulo1
Jamil Hopoate1

Top Runs

Payne Haas37
C. Gutherson36
Blake Ferguson35
Junior Paulo33
Thomas Flegler30

Top Run Metres

Payne Haas401
C. Gutherson397
Blake Ferguson354
Junior Paulo319
Thomas Flegler319

Top Linebreaks

Kotoni Staggs3
Dylan Brown2
T. Pangai Junior1
Jamayne Isaako1
Brodie Croft1

Top Offloads

Anthony Milford7
Ryan Matterson5
Kane Evans5
Junior Paulo4
Jamayne Isaako3

Top Tackles

P. Carrigan69
Ryan Matterson67
Payne Haas62
Reed Mahoney61
Jake Turpin57

Top Missed Tackles

Ryan Matterson7
Anthony Milford7
Kotoni Staggs7
Mitchell Moses6
T. Pangai Junior5

Top Tackle Breaks

David Fifita15
Thomas Flegler13
Anthony Milford11
Dylan Brown11
Blake Ferguson10

Top Linebreak Assists

Jamayne Isaako3
Ryan Matterson1
Jesse Arthars1
Junior Paulo1
M. Jennings1

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Moses840
Anthony Milford573
Brodie Croft314
Reed Mahoney113
Jake Turpin106

Top Penalties

Rhys Kennedy3
Mitchell Moses2
Reed Mahoney2
Jake Turpin2
Jamil Hopoate2

Top Errors

C. Gutherson5
Dylan Brown4
Jesse Arthars3
Corey Oates3
Jamayne Isaako2

Team Lists

Broncos

Eels

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

Brisbane

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Izaia PereseSuspensionIndefinite
Matthew LodgeKneeIndefinite
Jack BirdACLIndefinite
Keenan PalasiaACLIndefinite
Jordan KahuShoulderMid Season
Sean O'SullivanKneeMid Season
Joe OfahengaueSuspensionRound 3
Tevita Pangai JuniorSuspensionRound 6

Parramatta

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
No current injuries or suspensions.

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATEOPPRESULT
20/3/20RabbitohsW 22 - 18
13/3/20CowboysW 21 - 28
15/9/19EelsL 58 - 0
7/9/19BulldogsL 30 - 14
30/8/19EelsW 17 - 16

Parramatta

DATEOPPRESULT
22/3/20TitansW 6 - 46
12/3/20BulldogsW 8 - 2
21/9/19StormL 32 - 0
15/9/19BroncosW 58 - 0
6/9/19Sea EaglesW 32 - 16
 