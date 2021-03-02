Broncos vs Eels – Round 1, 2021

2021-03-12T09:05:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Broncos
Eels
2021-03-12T09:05:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary

Broncos

Team Stats

Broncos

Eels

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

3163
4196

All Run Metres

28812
39530

Line Breaks

62
86

Offloads

178
303

Kick Metres

10771
13187

40/20

0
1

Tackles

7180
7707

Missed Tackles

521
604

Penalties Conceded

123
85

Errors

214
255

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Mitchell Moses127
Kotoni Staggs76
Clinton Gutherson65
Maika Sivo60
Jamayne Isaako44

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses57
Kotoni Staggs18
Jamayne Isaako16
Clinton Gutherson12
Herbie Farnworth3

Top Try Scorer

Maika Sivo15
Kotoni Staggs10
Clinton Gutherson10
Michael Jennings7
Herbie Farnworth6

Top Try Assists

Clinton Gutherson17
Darius Boyd10
Mitchell Moses8
Junior Paulo5
Dylan Brown5

Top Runs

Clinton Gutherson419
Junior Paulo353
R. Campbell-Gillard343
Blake Ferguson336
Patrick Carrigan313

Top Run Metres

Clinton Gutherson4,176
R. Campbell-Gillard3,453
Junior Paulo3,419
Blake Ferguson3,062
Payne Haas2,970

Top Linebreaks

Maika Sivo19
Kotoni Staggs12
Clinton Gutherson12
Michael Jennings11
Dylan Brown10

Top Offloads

Junior Paulo54
Ryan Matterson35
Kane Evans31
Nathan Brown30
Tevita Pangai Junior29

Top Tackles

Reed Mahoney968
Patrick Carrigan876
Ryan Matterson750
Payne Haas749
Nathan Brown665

Top Missed Tackles

Waqa Blake67
Mitchell Moses63
Shaun Lane53
Nathan Brown47
R. Campbell-Gillard42

Top Tackle Breaks

Clinton Gutherson61
Payne Haas61
Michael Jennings57
Dylan Brown55
Blake Ferguson49

Top Linebreak Assists

Clinton Gutherson17
Darius Boyd10
Shaun Lane8
Junior Paulo7
Tom Dearden5

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Moses8,482
Anthony Milford3,063
Brodie Croft2,939
Tom Dearden2,708
Dylan Brown1,969

Top Penalties

Patrick Carrigan11
Reed Mahoney10
Waqa Blake10
Michael Jennings10
Kotoni Staggs9

Top Errors

Blake Ferguson26
Waqa Blake23
Reed Mahoney22
Clinton Gutherson22
Maika Sivo21

Team Lists

Broncos

Eels

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

Brisbane

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Kotoni StaggsACLMid Season
Payne HaasSuspensionRound 4
Dale CopleyThroatRound 6

Parramatta

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Michael JenningsSuspensionIndefinite
Marata NiukoreSuspensionRound 2
Michael OldfieldKneeRound 5
Bryce CartwrightJawRound 6

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
24/9/20CowboysL 16 - 32
18/9/20EelsL 26 - 12
12/9/20TitansL 18 - 6
3/9/20PanthersL 12 - 25
28/8/20RoostersL 58 - 12

Parramatta

DATE OPP RESULT
10/10/20RabbitohsL 24 - 38
3/10/20StormL 36 - 24
26/9/20Wests TigersW 24 - 28
18/9/20BroncosW 26 - 12
11/9/20PanthersL 20 - 2
 