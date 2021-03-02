Broncos vs Eels – Round 1, 2021

2021-03-12T09:05:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Eels
Team Stats
Broncos
Eels
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs3163
All Run Metres28812
Line Breaks62
Offloads178
Kick Metres10771
40/200
Tackles7180
Missed Tackles521
Penalties Conceded123
Errors214
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Mitchell Moses
|127
|Kotoni Staggs
|76
|Clinton Gutherson
|65
|Maika Sivo
|60
|Jamayne Isaako
|44
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|57
|Kotoni Staggs
|18
|Jamayne Isaako
|16
|Clinton Gutherson
|12
|Herbie Farnworth
|3
Top Try Scorer
|Maika Sivo
|15
|Kotoni Staggs
|10
|Clinton Gutherson
|10
|Michael Jennings
|7
|Herbie Farnworth
|6
Top Try Assists
|Clinton Gutherson
|17
|Darius Boyd
|10
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Junior Paulo
|5
|Dylan Brown
|5
Top Runs
|Clinton Gutherson
|419
|Junior Paulo
|353
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|343
|Blake Ferguson
|336
|Patrick Carrigan
|313
Top Run Metres
|Clinton Gutherson
|4,176
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|3,453
|Junior Paulo
|3,419
|Blake Ferguson
|3,062
|Payne Haas
|2,970
Top Linebreaks
|Maika Sivo
|19
|Kotoni Staggs
|12
|Clinton Gutherson
|12
|Michael Jennings
|11
|Dylan Brown
|10
Top Offloads
|Junior Paulo
|54
|Ryan Matterson
|35
|Kane Evans
|31
|Nathan Brown
|30
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|29
Top Tackles
|Reed Mahoney
|968
|Patrick Carrigan
|876
|Ryan Matterson
|750
|Payne Haas
|749
|Nathan Brown
|665
Top Missed Tackles
|Waqa Blake
|67
|Mitchell Moses
|63
|Shaun Lane
|53
|Nathan Brown
|47
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|42
Top Tackle Breaks
|Clinton Gutherson
|61
|Payne Haas
|61
|Michael Jennings
|57
|Dylan Brown
|55
|Blake Ferguson
|49
Top Linebreak Assists
|Clinton Gutherson
|17
|Darius Boyd
|10
|Shaun Lane
|8
|Junior Paulo
|7
|Tom Dearden
|5
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Moses
|8,482
|Anthony Milford
|3,063
|Brodie Croft
|2,939
|Tom Dearden
|2,708
|Dylan Brown
|1,969
Top Penalties
|Patrick Carrigan
|11
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Waqa Blake
|10
|Michael Jennings
|10
|Kotoni Staggs
|9
Top Errors
|Blake Ferguson
|26
|Waqa Blake
|23
|Reed Mahoney
|22
|Clinton Gutherson
|22
|Maika Sivo
|21
Team Lists
Broncos
Eels
Preview
Injury Report
Brisbane
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Kotoni Staggs
|ACL
|Mid Season
|Payne Haas
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Dale Copley
|Throat
|Round 6
Parramatta
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Michael Jennings
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Marata Niukore
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Michael Oldfield
|Knee
|Round 5
|Bryce Cartwright
|Jaw
|Round 6
Previous 5 Games
Brisbane
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|24/9/20
|Cowboys
|L 16 - 32
|18/9/20
|Eels
|L 26 - 12
|12/9/20
|Titans
|L 18 - 6
|3/9/20
|Panthers
|L 12 - 25
|28/8/20
|Roosters
|L 58 - 12
Parramatta
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|10/10/20
|Rabbitohs
|L 24 - 38
|3/10/20
|Storm
|L 36 - 24
|26/9/20
|Wests Tigers
|W 24 - 28
|18/9/20
|Broncos
|W 26 - 12
|11/9/20
|Panthers
|L 20 - 2