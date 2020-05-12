Brisbane Broncos head coach Anthony Seibold has revealed he intends to utilise a new system to incentivise and motivate fringe players in his squad.

The six-time NRL [remiership winners limped to an eight-placed finish in 2019, with the closest they have come to winning a premiership in the last 14 years being runners-up in 2015.

Seibold believes adopting the approach taken by America’s NFL towards fringe players could accelerate the development of the Broncos’ up-and-coming talent, putting them firmly on the radar of the coaching staff.

In this week’s flashback – Prop Glenn Lazarus suits up for his fifth consecutive Grand Final as the Broncos meet the St George Dragons in a grand final rematch https://t.co/suN0GDOXGt pic.twitter.com/SzYoBqrxmt — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) May 5, 2020

Seibold wants Tom Brady to act as an inspiration to all his young hopefuls

Most NFL franchises demand that all players within their rosters train at high intensities, regardless of whether they are playing in the big game at the weekend. Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has long spoken of the time when he was third-choice for the New England Patriots but continued to train hard and push himself every day in training as if he was playing at the weekend. The reason being that once the call really did come, he would be chomping at the bit to get involved.

It’s this approach that Seibold wants to implement with the players outside the Broncos’ first 17 players. By scheduling high-intensity sessions, fringe players will feel more motivated to make an impression upon the coaches.

Seibold said that in the NFL the reserves “don’t suit up” before a game. Instead, they train and don’t play. Some of them even participate in training as a “scout team” and help their team-mates “prepare as the opposition team” week in, week out.

Seibold wants his fringe players to realise that it’s not just about games, it’s about how they “turn up every single day at training”. Seibold and his Broncos roster are onto a good thing at present, as they attempt to build on last season when they reached the finals and subsequently experienced the heaviest ever defeat in the NRL finals, dumped 58-0 by Parramatta in the elimination final.

There’s no doubt that the Broncos’ roster must go some way to match the likes of the Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders. Just one Broncos player is in the Australian rugby league national team, prop Payne Haas. It’s a tough squad to get in mind you, given that they are 2/7 odds-on favourites in the rugby league betting markets for the 2021 World Cup.

One fly in the ointment for the Broncos this season is that they may be forced to play their games outside of Queensland. If Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk opts not to ease the state’s border controls in the coming weeks, the Broncos will be forced to set up camp in New South Wales.

It’s been noted that the Broncos’ hierarchy is by no means happy with the prospect of playing its home games outside of Queensland. However, it’s thought the club would look to play its game as far north of New South Wales as possible to give the team an easier transition to return to Red Hill when it’s safe to do so.