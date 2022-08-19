An evasive answer from Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters regarding the issue of Cameron Munster has been interpreted as an indication the Brisbane club are likely to enter the race for the Melbourne Storm half.

Munster made headlines this week after it was revealed that he was likely to test his worth on the player market come November 1, despite the fact Melbourne have already made an offer to retain his services.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash between Brisbane and Melbourne, Walters was asked if the Broncos could pursue Munster, and his inability to deny the possibility has set tongues wagging.

“Every club would (be interested) I reckon,” Walters told Fox Sports when asked if the club would be interested if Munster were available.

“There are two or three guys in that category (as the game’s best player). He had a great Origin series and backed it up in the last couple of weeks.

“As a player and a coach you want to go against these guys and see what kind of plans we can come up with to limit them.”

Munster’s manager Braith Anasta used his platform on NRL360 to clarify what he said was ‘miscommunication’ around the issue this week, but ultimately did little more than confirm that Munster testing his value on November 1 was the most likely outcome.

“Cameron is still negotiating with Melbourne at the moment,” Anasta said.

“They’ve been unbelievable throughout the process. But as it stands right now, it looks most likely at this point that we will go to market in November. Things could change between now and then (but) that’s where it is right now.”

Storm coach Craig Bellamy also weighed in on the issue, saying his star player is largely unfazed by the sideshow of speculation.

“Nothing seems to ruffle him up too much,” Bellamy said.

“The last conversation we had was about six weeks ago and all he wanted to do was concentrate on his footy for this year.

“Obviously there’s a lot of noise at the moment. But he knows we’re really keen to keep him at the club, he knows how important he is. We’ll go all out with what we can do to keep him here.”