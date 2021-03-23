Broncos vs Bulldogs – Round 3, 2021

2021-03-27T06:30:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Bulldogs
Team Stats
Broncos
Bulldogs
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs387
All Run Metres3411
Line Breaks9
Offloads26
Kick Metres1116
40/200
Tackles646
Missed Tackles69
Penalties Conceded4
Errors30
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Xavier Coates
|12
|Jamayne Isaako
|8
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|8
|Adam Elliott
|4
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Kyle Flanagan
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Xavier Coates
|3
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Adam Elliott
|1
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|1
|David Mead
|1
Top Try Assists
|Kyle Flanagan
|3
|Anthony Milford
|2
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|1
|Brodie Croft
|1
Top Runs
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|37
|Jamayne Isaako
|35
|Will Hopoate
|34
|Corey Allan
|32
|Patrick Carrigan
|32
Top Run Metres
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|309
|Will Hopoate
|299
|Patrick Carrigan
|293
|David Mead
|290
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|289
Top Linebreaks
|Nick Cotric
|2
|David Mead
|2
|Brodie Croft
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Jordan Riki
|1
Top Offloads
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|10
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|Tesi Niu
|4
|Adam Elliott
|3
|Corey Waddell
|2
Top Tackles
|Josh Jackson
|110
|Adam Elliott
|80
|Patrick Carrigan
|80
|Jake Turpin
|77
|Alex Glenn
|72
Top Missed Tackles
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Anthony Milford
|12
|Jack Hetherington
|10
|Adam Elliott
|8
|Jake Averillo
|8
Top Tackle Breaks
|Nick Cotric
|17
|Jamayne Isaako
|13
|Jordan Riki
|7
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|7
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|6
Top Linebreak Assists
|Kyle Flanagan
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|2
|Brodie Croft
|2
|Tesi Niu
|1
|Anthony Milford
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Kyle Flanagan
|1,038
|Anthony Milford
|721
|Jake Averillo
|297
|Brodie Croft
|184
|Jake Turpin
|150
Top Penalties
|Will Hopoate
|2
|Jordan Riki
|1
|John Asiata
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Adam Elliott
|1
Team Lists
Broncos
Bulldogs
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Preview
Injury Report
Brisbane
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Kotoni Staggs
|ACL
|Mid Season
|Payne Haas
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Matthew Lodge
|Hamstring
|Round 4
|Dale Copley
|Throat
|Round 6
Canterbury-Bankstown
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jayden Okunbor
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Christian Crichton
|ACL
|Next Season
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|Foot
|Round 20
|Luke Thompson
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Suspension
|Round 5
Previous 5 Games
Brisbane
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|19/3/21
|Titans
|L 28 - 16
|12/3/21
|Eels
|L 16 - 24
|24/9/20
|Cowboys
|L 16 - 32
|18/9/20
|Eels
|L 26 - 12
|12/9/20
|Titans
|L 18 - 6
Canterbury-Bankstown
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|20/3/21
|Panthers
|L 0 - 28
|12/3/21
|Knights
|L 32 - 16
|26/9/20
|Panthers
|L 0 - 42
|17/9/20
|Rabbitohs
|W 16 - 26
|11/9/20
|Sea Eagles
|L 20 - 32