Broncos vs Bulldogs – Round 3, 2021

2021-03-27T06:30:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosBulldogs
Broncos
Bulldogs
KICK OFF
 
2021-03-27T06:30:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosBulldogs

Match Summary

Broncos

Bulldogs

 

Team Stats

Broncos

Bulldogs

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

387
293

All Run Metres

3411
2481

Line Breaks

9
5

Offloads

26
9

Kick Metres

1116
1428

40/20

0
0

Tackles

646
777

Missed Tackles

69
72

Penalties Conceded

4
10

Errors

30
22

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Xavier Coates12
Jamayne Isaako8
D. Watene-Zelezniak8
Adam Elliott4
Tevita Pangai Junior4

Top Goal Kicker

Jamayne Isaako4
Nick Meaney1
Kyle Flanagan1
Alex Glenn0
R. Faitala-Mariner0

Top Try Scorer

Xavier Coates3
D. Watene-Zelezniak2
Adam Elliott1
Tevita Pangai Junior1
David Mead1

Top Try Assists

Kyle Flanagan3
Anthony Milford2
Xavier Coates1
Herbie Farnworth1
Brodie Croft1

Top Runs

Tevita Pangai Junior37
Jamayne Isaako35
Will Hopoate34
Corey Allan32
Patrick Carrigan32

Top Run Metres

Tevita Pangai Junior309
Will Hopoate299
Patrick Carrigan293
David Mead290
D. Watene-Zelezniak289

Top Linebreaks

Nick Cotric2
David Mead2
Brodie Croft2
D. Watene-Zelezniak2
Jordan Riki1

Top Offloads

Tevita Pangai Junior10
Jamayne Isaako4
Tesi Niu4
Adam Elliott3
Corey Waddell2

Top Tackles

Josh Jackson110
Adam Elliott80
Patrick Carrigan80
Jake Turpin77
Alex Glenn72

Top Missed Tackles

Jordan Riki12
Anthony Milford12
Jack Hetherington10
Adam Elliott8
Jake Averillo8

Top Tackle Breaks

Nick Cotric17
Jamayne Isaako13
Jordan Riki7
Tevita Pangai Junior7
D. Watene-Zelezniak6

Top Linebreak Assists

Kyle Flanagan3
Herbie Farnworth2
Brodie Croft2
Tesi Niu1
Anthony Milford1

Top Kick Metres

Kyle Flanagan1,038
Anthony Milford721
Jake Averillo297
Brodie Croft184
Jake Turpin150

Top Penalties

Will Hopoate2
Jordan Riki1
John Asiata1
Jamayne Isaako1
Adam Elliott1

Top Errors

Xavier Coates6
Nick Cotric5
Herbie Farnworth5
Corey Allan3
Jamayne Isaako3

Team Lists

Broncos

Bulldogs

1Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
4Tesi NiuTesi Niu
5David MeadDavid Mead
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
9Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
11Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14John AsiataJohn Asiata
15Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
16Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17Ben Te'oBen Te'o
 
18Tom DeardenTom Dearden
19Richie KennarRichie Kennar
20Cory PaixCory Paix
21Corey OatesCorey Oates
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Corey AllanCorey Allan1
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney2
Will HopoateWill Hopoate3
Nick CotricNick Cotric4
Tui KatoaTui Katoa5
Jake AverilloJake Averillo6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden8
Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington10
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott11
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell12
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson13
 
Sione KatoaSione Katoa14
Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni15
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson16
Dylan NapaDylan Napa17
 
Dean BrittDean Britt19
Chris SmithChris Smith20
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis21
Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai22

Preview

Injury Report

Brisbane

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Kotoni StaggsACLMid Season
Payne HaasSuspensionRound 4
Matthew LodgeHamstringRound 4
Dale CopleyThroatRound 6

Canterbury-Bankstown

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Jayden OkunborKneeIndefinite
Christian CrichtonACLNext Season
Raymond Faitala-MarinerFootRound 20
Luke ThompsonSuspensionRound 5
Dallin Watene-ZelezniakSuspensionRound 5

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
19/3/21TitansL 28 - 16
12/3/21EelsL 16 - 24
24/9/20CowboysL 16 - 32
18/9/20EelsL 26 - 12
12/9/20TitansL 18 - 6

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATE OPP RESULT
20/3/21PanthersL 0 - 28
12/3/21KnightsL 32 - 16
26/9/20PanthersL 0 - 42
17/9/20RabbitohsW 16 - 26
11/9/20Sea EaglesL 20 - 32
 