The Brisbane Broncos finally appear set to release rake Andrew McCullough to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Courier Mail reported on Wednesday that the 31-year old had requested a release from Red Hill unless they were able table an extension to match the the Dragons’ two-year offer.

And now it appears a decision has been made. 7News’ Chris Garry reported this morning that the Broncos have granted McCullough a release, freeing him to sign with the Dragons.

Garry believes that the Broncos are now targeting a replacement hooker, with Danny Levi considered an option.

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters admitted yesterday he didn’t know what McCullough’s future held.

“Like a lot of our players who are off-contract, we want to see them play some football and then we will go from there,” Walters said.

“Andrew is no different. I want him to play the football I know he is capable of and if he does that, he puts himself in the frame to get a new deal.

“We’re going to have a meeting about his future and to be honest I’m not sure where it’s going to end.”

Walters had planned to make McCullough the club’s starting hooker to start the season, making his impending release even tougher.

The Broncos coach was clear in his stance that he wanted the veteran to stay at the club.

“Look, I’ve made it clear I want to keep Andrew,” Walters said.

“We’ve had some discussions and I want to keep him here this season, he’s a Broncos legend.