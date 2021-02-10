The Brisbane Broncos finally appear set to release rake Andrew McCullough to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Courier Mail reports that the 31-year old is set to request a release from Red Hill unless they can table an extension to match the the Dragons’ two-year offer.

While the Broncos would love to retain their man, they could free up $500,000 of salary cap space by releasing him.

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters said seeing off-contract players “play football” was a priority and admitted he didn’t know what McCullough’s future held.

“Like a lot of our players who are off-contract, we want to see them play some football and then we will go from there,” Walters said.

“Andrew is no different. I want him to play the football I know he is capable of and if he does that, he puts himself in the frame to get a new deal.

“We’re going to have a meeting about his future and to be honest I’m not sure where it’s going to end.”

Walters had planned to make McCullough the club’s starting hooker to start the season, making a potential release even tougher.

The Broncos coach was clear in his stance that he wanted the veteran to stay at the club.

“Look, I’ve made it clear I want to keep Andrew,” Walters said.

“We’ve had some discussions and I want to keep him here this season, he’s a Broncos legend.