Wests Tigers have sensationally withdrawn their offer for Rooster Latrell Mitchell, with the Tigers instead to pursue other opportunities.
According to the Daily Telegraph, Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe reached out to Mitchell’s management on Thursday morning, and saying they have taken their offer for the 22-year-old off the table.
It is believed the Tigers were the ones who started the negotiations, but have now walked away after becoming annoyed with the “lack of clarity” coming from Mitchell’s camp.
The Tigers would reportedly be open to speaking with Mitchell again down the line if the premiership-winning winger showed more interest in joining the club.
Best centre in the NRL at present but that won’t last. So I’m actually relieved because at a million per season he is a massive risk. He would be best suited going to Souths or Cowboys.
They want Addo-Carr instead
Latrell and his mgmt was trying to get clubs into a bidding war for him.
It backfired and deflated his market value.
It’s chess, Latrell.
Not checkers.
good move by the club…
He will end up playing FB at the Bunnies IMO. With Ado carr wanting to go back to Sydney – I could see them on the left side at the Bunnies together!! I dont know how the Bunnies cap looks, but to me, they could be building a good team especially if they land Arrow. Souths were lacking in the FB area last season – Mitchell would need to get fit – What in my view could follow in the footsteps of GI if he puts his head down and gives it 100%
1. Mitchell
2. Graham
3. Gagai
4. Roberts
5. Ado Carr
6. Walker
7. Renoylds
8. Burgess
9. Cook
10.
11. Arrow
12. Lowe
13. Murray
Great stuff, well done Tigers. This guy has got a huge head right now, taking his time. I love seeing his options dwindle.
Latrell to the Titans now, only club that will afford him and thats if arrow heads to souths or wests. He’d be a good signing in the centres with Brian Kelly or even play 5/8th with a stretch if Taylor doesn’t fire . Mitchell and Roberts wouldnt be a bad pairing.
Well down tigers. Like people have been saying to try and exploit NRL clubs to pay overs if a joke. Move on to Toronto Wolfpack now please Latrell.
Panthers should swoop in now and offer him the fullback position he wants and offer him a deal of about 3 years 750k each year. Dylan Edwards is about to be out of contract so it makes sense.
Mitchell at the back with Luai and Cleary in the halves and Api at Hooker that’s a good young spine.
JAC would be better, swa9amuff1n.
@KennyPowers
If south’s can bring in Mitchell, Addo-Carr and Arrow they have a bigger sombrero than the Roosters.
Especially if the have to pay Sam Burgess out of their cap which they definitely should.
KennyPowers
November 28, 2019 at 10:46 am
………..He in my view could follow in the footsteps of GI……..
what, DUI…?
@Kev – Stranger things have happen!
@Chookstir LOL
Your backline for Souths is impressive Kenny , love to see that, but can’t see it happening, there has to be a reason why Latrell is holding out, maybe the Souths rumour is right and that Souths are waiting to see what the NRL will come up with in regards to Sam Burgess money, Latrell can take all the time he wants if thats the case, I know one thing i would have him , been told a while ago that Addo Carr wants to come to souths , so will see where that goes, Johnston is on his way to the tigers to play fullback also.
Sadly, for Latrell, his stocks are crumbling the longer this saga goes on.
Where ever he ends up he’ll be poorer for the move, both financially and mentally. He’s had poor advice on both counts.
If he goes to the titans, I think that’ll be the death of them. I’ll say it till I’m blue in the face. A team that is fighting for bottom 8 places signing a guy who gets disinterested during a premiership winning season is an insanely stupid combination. A team that already signed the same type of person (Jarryd), is doubly so.
Panthers18… JAC is the rumour going around in Penrith at the moment….. would be a good pick up
Latrell and Fox will hook up at Souths.
Arrow done deal to be announced shortly.
If that is true TwentyOne (highly unlikely) then no more complaining about Roosters salary cap from Souths supporters.
The good clubs trade in nuclear weapons, and my Dragons are trading in sticks and blunt knives.
Surely the Dragons would have a crack at Mitchell or Addo Carr but the management there is so pathetic they won’t even tell anybody if they did just to save face.
Eeel47 not really.
Do the math. Inglis 1m, waiting on Sam 1.2m, Sutton and 3 others gone, Gagai looks like gone.
Fox and Latrell are literally best mates and want to hook up at Souths
Latrell signing delayed because of NRL not yet given go ahead for Sam’s cap funds.
Not sure about Fifita but could still end up at Souths 2021
chookstir
November 28, 2019 at 12:44 pm
“Sadly, for Latrell, his stocks are crumbling the longer this saga goes on.
Where ever he ends up he’ll be poorer for the move, both financially and mentally. He’s had poor advice on both counts.”
Doesn’t get any more pathetic than this.
Didnt you notice how unhappy he had become at the sombreros Wombat?
Can be dynamite when he’s on but absolute 💩💩💩 when he’s not. Unfortunately 2019 we saw too many 💩💩💩 efforts for his massive asking price and even bigger ego. Bad news this bloke
Redv13 you better keep seeing that doctor who prescribed your medication. Looks like the commonsense medication has started kicking in. Well done. Congratulations.
Looks like the recent 3 months rehabilitation for penso has worked wonders also. He has not gone SalaryCap mad on the Roosters like he did last off season.
Just goes to show that nutters on ZT if they seek help can can cures.
Mitchell is just PR1CK Teasing club officials as to undoubtedly gain bulk publicity to try and up his asking price. Seems like a typical Mundine tactic who is coaching him along.
Remember it was Mundine who told him to chase the money and show no loyalty. This is the brainstorm thought pattern fro. Australia’s biggest ldiot.
So far Wests who still want him are leading with an offer on average 950k per season. Gold Coast will come in around the Million mark and the time Soufths come up with something it will cost them 1.1m
The boy has lost the plot. Like Mundine he needs “walk-about” space. I am starting to think Mitchell who needs to go back to Taree 10 times a season for special leave goes straight to the local dairy farms and indulges in the use of “Magic Mushrooms”. The Boy has gone right of his wig.
Addo-Car isn’t needed in Penrith. He’s an out and out winger and that club already has Mansour, Brian To’o and a bunch of young players there.
I think in today’s NRL and most eras of the game the most important positions have been the 1,6,7 and 9. After that you get a good forward pack and maybe 1 or 2 xfactor backs. Penrith have a solid forward pack with Tamou Kikau JFH Yeo and so on. They just signed a really good hooker in Koroisau and they have a young Nathan Cleary who’s great. What they need to be successful is a five eight to step into James Maloneys boots and to have a good Fullback.
Mitchell gets a lot of criticism but it’s because people know how good he is and how good he can be. Dylan Edwards who is off contract end of this year is going to want a pay increase let’s say 450k, but he’s not special. He’s young and talent but he’s small and makes heaps of errors. Mitchell is definitely worth about 350k more (800k) cause you know even if he plays bad for the year he’s still going to be near top 20 in linebreaks and tackle breaks. If he plays well then watch out.
Addo-Car is nice don’t get me wrong but he’s not in the top 5 most important players in a premiership winning team. The only team that relys on its wingers to play good to win games is my Warriors. We expect our wingers to have 120metre+ games and score multiple try’s and start our sets off strong otherwise we are toast.
Latrell Mitchell is coming to Souths and will be announced once Sam’s salary is cleared.
Why do you think he hasn’t signed anywhere else?
2+2
I think your right the question is will it be 2020 or 2021.
BenHudson November 24, 2019 at 8:49 pm
“Nice one Kev, thanks for the compliments of our Bears team. It will be released tomorrow that Mitchell has signed an extension with the Roosters.
Fantastic Latrell, we all knew he wouldnt leave. Except TW1T0NE”
BenHudson November 28, 2019 at 5:45 am
“Yes TW1T0NE Soufths not on the Latrell Radar. Thats all that matters…..we dont want the traitor,”
BennyHill. Quit while you are ahead. You are a genuine fool.
eels47, I know. I hope he does sign.