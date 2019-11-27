Wests Tigers have sensationally withdrawn their offer for Rooster Latrell Mitchell, with the Tigers instead to pursue other opportunities.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe reached out to Mitchell’s management on Thursday morning, and saying they have taken their offer for the 22-year-old off the table.

It is believed the Tigers were the ones who started the negotiations, but have now walked away after becoming annoyed with the “lack of clarity” coming from Mitchell’s camp.

The Tigers would reportedly be open to speaking with Mitchell again down the line if the premiership-winning winger showed more interest in joining the club.