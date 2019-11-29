Melbourne has confirmed winger Josh Addo-Carr will play for the Storm in 2020, despite strong interest linking him to a move to Sydney.
After the Tigers pulled out of the race for Latrell Mitchell, NRL.com reported the Tigers had turned their attentions to Addo-Carr, although Storm CEO Dave Donaghy confirmed to the Herald Sun Addo-Carr will remain at the club next season.
“We don’t respond a lot to external noise but given there is quite a bit of commentary at the moment I thought I’d clear that up,” Donaghy said.
“Where the talk is coming from I’m not sure, but I can say hand on heart Josh is committed to Storm as much as we’re committed to Josh.”
Another example of player managers screwing the game over with rumour and innuendo
BenHudson November 28, 2019 at 5:24
“Ado-Carr to the Roosters” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
BennyHill, You just put the wood on that one like your previous myths.
Why would he go to the redneck sombreros after the way they treated Lattrell who is his best mate?
Add to that Fox loves a game crowd and with the sombreros looking like another bottom dwelling membership tally, forget about it.
Brilliant – Go Storm
I think Storm have done some plain talking and told Ado-Carr that he would not be released from his contract. I think he was told that he needs to commit for 2020 at least, and then Storm can think about releasing him for 2021.
This gives Storm enough time to sort out his replacement on the wing. I wouldn’t be surprised if Storm upgrade his contract for 2021.
Storm have now released Croft and Scott, so they have a million dollar to spend. I feel something is cooking.
Alex, you thinking Latrell?
I don’t see the”win/win” with Mitchell going to the Storm.
I doubt the Storm will offer any more than the Roosters (semi pulled offer) which is still at the lower end of what he could get, and he’s a bit too inconsistant for a “big money” Storm deal, although he’s high profile enough to benefit them/attract TPA’s.
Would Mitchell want to move to Melbourne over staying in Sydney or moving to Qld? I doubt it.
Both offer similar rep exposures etc.
Penso, I don’t know if it Latrell but when was the last time Storm let go of so many young stars? The only thing that may bring Latrell to Storm is Ado-Carr as he is a good friend. Or maybe Storm want to lock-in some of their emerging young players with contract upgrades.
Just my opinion but i think the chance of mitchell going to the Storm is zero.
The Storm needed to square their cap Ado Cars name was mentioned now with Scott and Croft gone Ado Car stays.
They wanted to ease cap pressure not free up space to buy someone like Mitchell.
Mitchell wants to play fullback they have just extended Papenhuyzens contract.
When Mitchell kicked the winning field in golden point against the Storm this year he turned around and went to the sideline and sprayed the Storm bench. They were less than impressed with him for doing that.. A Storm official said later “as long as he keeps making the big plays he will get away with it.” ( behavior) Cannot see him going to the Storm.