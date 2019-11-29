Melbourne has confirmed winger Josh Addo-Carr will play for the Storm in 2020, despite strong interest linking him to a move to Sydney.

After the Tigers pulled out of the race for Latrell Mitchell, NRL.com reported the Tigers had turned their attentions to Addo-Carr, although Storm CEO Dave Donaghy confirmed to the Herald Sun Addo-Carr will remain at the club next season.

“We don’t respond a lot to external noise but given there is quite a bit of commentary at the moment I thought I’d clear that up,” Donaghy said.

“Where the talk is coming from I’m not sure, but I can say hand on heart Josh is committed to Storm as much as we’re committed to Josh.”