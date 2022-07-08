Veteran Cronulla Sharks' lock and prop forward Dale Finucane has been called into the New South Wales Blues' 22-man squad ahead of the State of Origin decider next Wednesday in Brisbane.

The Blues have already confirmed that Newcastle Knights' prop Jacob Saifiti will make his Origin debut in Game 3, replacing the injured Jordan McLean.

The Cowboys forward was ruled out of the decider on Thursday after injuring his hamstring at training.

Saifiti was immediately pulled out of Knights' training and their Friday night game with the South Sydney Rabbitohs to rejoin the Blues' camp.

Finucane, who played for the Cronulla Sharks in last night's win over the Melbourne Storm, will come back into the Blues' Origin camp having been a part of the series-winning juggernaut last year.

It's thought he may have been selected again this year if not for a poorly-timed injury in the lead-up to selection - an injury he only returned from two weeks ago.

Finucane, who has played five Origins to go with his 229 club games, played 59 minutes during Thursday's heavy win over the Melbourne Storm, running for 118 metres and making 29 tackles.

The Blues have confirmed that Finucane will likely train with the team on Saturday, although it will likely depend on how he recovers from Friday's clash with the Storm.

This is the second change the Blues have had to make, after they drafted Chad Townsend into their squad to replace Nicho Hynes, who tested positive to coronavirus on Wednesday.