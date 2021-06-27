NRL 360’s new host Yvonne Sampson has promised to continue the heated discussions that have become a trademark of the show under departing host Ben Ikin.

Ikin left the show after a decade in the role to take the position as the Brisbane Broncos’ new head of football.

Sampson has made it clear that she will not change the recipe that has made the show a must-watch for all NRL fans with its no holds barred debates around the league’s biggest topics.

“I’m not afraid of the conflict, I’m comfortable with it. I feel like it’s my job to make sure we stay on topic and we have a discussion where people are hearing differences of opinions. If you’re hearing something which resonates with you then I’ve done my job,” Sampson told The Daily Telegraph’s Michael Carayannis.

Yvonne Sampson will replace Ben Ikin as co-host of NRL 360 👏👏 DETAILS: https://t.co/fMNULPEhK5 pic.twitter.com/ObJd2xr7jb — Fox League (@FOXNRL) June 27, 2021

Sampson drew praise from Fox Sports executive director Steve Crawley who described her as someone who can relate to fans.

“Ben is very hard to replace…he is recognised as a voice of reason…you’d have to walk a long way to find someone that doesn’t like Ben Ikin and Vonnie is the same,” Crawley told The Daily Telegraph.

I watch people’s reactions to Vonnie and she is one of the very few prominent television people who isn’t criticised. I’m sure there has been some critical comment here and there – that’s life. She is very well accepted and that’s because of the way she presents herself on television.

Sampsons co-host Paul Kent also praised the appointment and said the pair already have a close bond.

“It might surprise a few people but we are actually very good friends, get on great and socialise together,” Kent said.

“The chemistry is there before we even start. I can’t wait to work with her, she’s the best in the business and understands the show.

NRL 360 airs three nights a week at 7:30 pm on Fox League.