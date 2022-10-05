St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Ben Hunt has confirmed his future, signing a two-year extension with the club.

Hunt was reportedly being chased hard by the likes of the Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans, as well as the Dolphins, who would have been keen on the halfback should they missed out on the services of Cameron Munster.

Hunt couldn't have signed with another club until November 1 though, and has put to bed the speculation surrounding his future by signing on with the Red V until the end of 2025.

It's understood the Dragons had to redraft their offer to Hunt multiple times throughout negotiations after their first contract was only believed to be worth around $750,000.

The final value of the contract is unclear at this stage, although it's same to assume Hunt will be one of the best paid players in the competition.

Hunt first joined the Dragons in 2018 from the Brisbane Broncos, and has since played 103 games for the club, at times single handily keeping them in the race for a spot in the top eight this season. He finished third in the Dally M Medal race.

The Dragons' halfback also started for Queensland in the State of Origin series at hooker, and is likely to do the same for Australia at the Rugby League World Cup.

He labelled his contract signing as exciting.

"It's a pleasing day for my family and I," Hunt said in a club statement.

"I am very happy we were able to come to an agreement as I always wanted to stay with the Dragons.

"I am excited by the direction the club is headed and I'm very much looking forward to playing my part in the Dragons' journey in the coming years."

Hunt is a known fan of Anthony Griffin, although it's believed the club knocked back the idea of a clause in Hunt's contract directly relating to Griffin's future.

The re-signing of Hunt could cost the Dragons Jayden Sullivan, who will reportedly request a release now that the deal is done for the Queensland Origin star, with the Bulldogs also interested in the youngster.