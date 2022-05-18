Coaching great Craig Bellamy is set to extend his stay at the Melbourne Storm to 21 seasons after agreeing to a one-year extension to keep him in Melbourne for 2023.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield and Brent Read, Bellamy reportedly told Storm chairman Matt Tripp of his decision to remain at AAMI Park on Wednesday morning.

The 63-year-old is understood to have until March of next year to notify the Storm of his future beyond 2023.

Bellamy's extension could also have an impact on the future of Storm star Cameron Munster, who is out of contract and the subject of interest for many rival clubs.

The 27-year-old's agent, Braith Anasta, has said that Munster's future has always been based around Bellamy's.

"He (Munster) loves playing for Bellyache and it's a really important part of his decision," Anasta told The Daily Telegraph.

"It's not all about money."

In recent years, Bellamy has been constantly linked with moves away from the Storm, with both coaching and director roles at rival clubs on offer. Last year, Cronulla were eager to lure Bellamy to a director role but ultimately chose to remain in Melbourne.

Bellamy has been coach of the Storm since the 2003 NRL season, totalling 508 games coached, and is commonly regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

The three-time premiership coach boasts a winning percentage of 70.3% and has never coached in a losing season during his time at the Storm.

His re-signing is a major boost for the Storm, who sit in second on the NRL ladder with a record of 8-2 to start the season.

The Storm will face the third-placed Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday night.