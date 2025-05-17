Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy has revealed exactly what role he will play when he heads into New South Wales camp as the advisor to the state's new head coach Laurie Daley.

Bellamy was appointed to the role at the same time as Daley was appointed head coach a number of months ago, with Daley returning for a second stint in charge of the Blues.

Bellamy too is a former Blues coach, and confirmed he would be doing more than just sitting in the coaches box for Daley during the series given the Storm have a pair of byes during the Origin series.

“We've got a couple of byes during it, so I'll be up there probably a little bit more than just the games,” Bellamy told the media on Friday per Fox Sports.

“It will be a little bit on what Laurie sees as what I might be able to help with.

“I'm just there just to help a little bit in certain places. There's different things come up and different ideas get thrown around."

Rated as one of the best coaches of all-time for his efforts over more than two decades at the Storm - which could yet extend into 2026 in pursuit of more success before he shifts into a back room role - Bellamy said he wouldn't be overstepping given the other assistant coaches in Daley's coaching staff.

“But having said that you know, Laurie's got the assistant coaches they had last year too when Madge (Michael Maguire) coached so those guys know what they're doing," the coach said.

“So I'm just in there to have a bit of a look and throw an idea in every now and then.”

Daley and Bellamy will select the Blues squad for Game 1 on either Sunday evening or Monday morning, with it to be played on Wednesday, May 28 in Brisbane.