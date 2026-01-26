Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy is looking to break the hearts of the Gold Coast Titans faithful, as he plans to poach one of their brightest young guns.

Bellamy has reportedly held a secret meeting with Titans rising star Cooper Bai, ramping up his pursuit of one of Queensland's most highly-rated young forwards.

According to Code Sports, the 19-year-old lock, rated among the finest talents to emerge from the Titans system, recently flew to Melbourne to meet with Bellamy and Storm powerbrokers, touring the club's facilities and hearing the veteran coach's long-term vision.

Bai, who is off-contract at the end of the season, is viewed internally as a future Queensland Origin prospect, with Bellamy's proven development record again proving a major drawcard.

The Storm had reportedly tabled a deal for Bai covering the 2027 season and beyond, with the teenager even verbally indicating to the Titans, via his management, that he planned to pledge his future to Melbourne.

However, the move stopped short of a formal signing due to personal family considerations, which the Storm are understood to have respected, reopening the door for the Titans to mount a retention push.

Gold Coast have since tabled a three-year extension that would keep Bai on the Glitter Strip until the end of 2029, as club officials scramble to retain the boom forward amid growing external interest.

Bellamy's involvement has added another layer of intrigue, particularly given his long-standing links to the Titans.

The 11-time Grand Final coach was heavily pursued by the Titans last year as part of a bold blueprint to revive the club alongside coach Josh Hannay, before ultimately remaining loyal to Melbourne.

Titans officials have also pointed out that Bellamy's future beyond this season remains uncertain, with the Storm mentor widely tipped to be nearing the end of his tenure.

Bai made his NRL debut in the final round of last season and is expected to play an increased role in 2026, particularly following the season-ending ACL injury to Titans prop Jaimin Jolliffe.