Balmain Tigers icons Steve Roach and Garry Jack have ripped into the current Wests Tigers squad calling the players to stand up.

The Wests Tigers currently sit on the bottom of the NRL ladder after two losses against the Titans and Knights at Leichhardt Oval.

Entering a new era under Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall, the Tigers were completely embarrassed last week by a depleted Knights outfit.

A loss against the Bulldogs tomorrow could cause the team to go into life support with their 2023 finals hopes to shatter in an instant.

"I was just embarrassed by the way they played against the Knights in particular," Gary Jack said according to Wide World of Sports.

"The game was virtually handed to the Tigers on a platter and they still never looked like winning.

"It was embarrassing and I felt for the big crowd who paid their money - they deserve better. Players need to show more pride.

"I was just left shaking my head - it looks like it is going to be a long season - the players just didn't seem up for it."

Jack's former teammate Steve Roach was also struggling to understand how they didn't walk away with the win last weekend. Roach now believes the Bulldogs is a must-win encounter for Tim Sheens' side.

"After all the hype over the pre-season about the new Tigers, it was just more of the same," Roach said.

"I've been a Tigers man all my life so it is very disappointing."

"It is hard to watch, to be honest - they look clueless out there.

"It's already got to the stage where this Bulldogs game is a must-win - being naught and three would be a deep dark hole."

The Wests Tigers will be hoping they emerge victorious from their clash with the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon. The last time they played at Belmore they were able to annihilate the Canberra Raiders in the second week of the pre-season.