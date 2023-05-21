Parramatta Eels' back-up half Jakob Arthur has reportedly been released immediately to join the Manly Sea Eagles.

While yet to be confirmed by either club, News Corp are reporting that Arthur will front up for his first training session on the Northern Beaches on Monday.

Arthur has already been linked with a move away from the Eels, but it appeared as though a move simply wasn't going to happen.

Caught behind the recently re-signed Mitchell Moses at the Eels, it won't be an upgrade in role for Arthur as he heads to Manly, with Daly Cherry-Evans the starting halfback, Josh Schuster the first-choice five-eighth and Cooper Johns the back-up to the duo.

Johns has played plenty of football this year with Schuster battling through injury, and with no guarantee he stays fit, as well as the prospect of Cherry-Evans about to head into State of Origin camp where he could miss as many as four games for the Sea Eagles.

Manly coach Anthony Seibold, whose club was recently linked to a play for the axed Kyle Flanagan at the Canterbury Bulldogs, said the club would fill its 30th spot and was looking at a back five player or a half.

"I'm not going to speculate on that. One thing I will say is that we have a spot to fill. We have signed 29 players, and we are going to fill it before June 30," Seibold said after a loss to the Gold Coast Titans in late April.

"What we are doing at the moment is having a good look at the position we need to fill.

"Probably like an Aaron Woods. We had 28 players, we brought Woodsy in to do a role so we will look around for what we need. We are short for outside backs, potentially we can add to our halves as well, so we will have those conversations during the week, but we certainly haven't signed Kyle Flanagan if that's the speculation."

It's unclear if Arthur's deal to head to Manly would be long or short-term.

At the Eels, Arthur's departure could leave the side short in the halves if either Mitchell Moses or Dylan Brown are to suffer an injury.

It would likely mean the next cab off the rank into the halves is Daejarn Asi, who signed a deal with the club prior to 2023 kicking off but is yet to feature in first-grade.

Brad Arthur could otherwise be clutching at straws after his son's departure, with other options to slot into the halves including Bryce Cartwright, fullback Clint Gutherson or development player Blaize Talagi.