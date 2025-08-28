The Brisbane Broncos will be left to sweat on scans to halfback Adam Reynolds after he suffered a new hamstring injury at training on Wednesday.

The veteran halfback was named among the reserves for this weekend's trip to Townsville as he looks to return from a hamstring injury suffered a month ago against the Melbourne Storm.

While Reynolds was no guarantee to play this weekend, any chance of that has now been scuppered, with the Broncos revealing he pulled up sore from Wednesday's training session and will need scans on Friday.

Per a News Corp report, the Broncos are hopeful that he will not be ruled out for the remainder of the season, but there is currently no guarantee that Reynolds will play again in 2025.

At any rate, his regular season is likely to be over, putting a significant roadblock in front of any chance Brisbane had of making the top four or hosting an elimination final.

Brisbane have performed better than expected over the last fortnight without both Reynolds and halves partner Ezra Mam, who suffered a hamstring injury in the same game and is likely out for the remainder of the season.

Wins over the Dolphins and Newcastle Knights, without their first-choice number six and seven, have locked Brisbane into the finals with two weeks remaining, but it's a tricky finish to the season with the Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm to come.

With Reynolds only ever named in the reserves for Saturday's trip to Townsville, the Broncos will run out as named, with Billy Walters and Ben Hunt continuing as the halves combination.

If Reynolds does make it back for the finals, Walters will shift back into the dummy half rotation alongside either Cory Paix or Tyson Smoothy.