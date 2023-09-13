After Latrell Mitchell withdrew from the Kangaroos train-on squad, teammate Campbell Graham will reportedly join him on the sidelines.

Reports have emerged from News Corp that Graham requires surgery on his shoulder and will take no further part in the Tri-Nations later this year.

The centre made his debut for Australia in last year's World Cup. Whilst his selection was a surprise due to yet playing a State of Origin game, he put critics to bed after he scored a hattrick in his maiden debut.

Unfortunately for Graham, this is the second time this year that injuries have ruined his representative career. Earlier this year, the centre was robbed of making his debut for the NSW Blues in the Origin arena after originally being picked by Brad Fittler to be a part of the squad.

The losses of Mitchell and Graham, as well as Tom Trbojevic (injury) and Jack Wighton (retirement), means coach Mal Meninga will have to put together an entirely new backline.

The most likely options to play in the centres include Valentine Holmes, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Bradman Best, Dane Gagai, Jake Averillo and Zac Lomax.

Dolphins centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is the likeliest option, considering his sensation form at the club level and in the Origin arena for Queensland. While many would expect Valentine Holmes to partner with him, his off-field issues could see him miss out on selection.

Jake Averillo and Zac Lomax have also been chosen in the extended Kangaroos squad and could earn a call-up to make their international debut.

While Panther Stephen Crichton and Bronco Kotoni Staggs are also options, it is unlikely to see them in the Australian jersey after they pledged their allegiances to Samoa and Tonga, respectively.