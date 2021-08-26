Fox Sports' commentator and SEN Radio breakfast host Andrew Voss has named his most valuable player in the NRL.

It may not come as a surprise, but he has looked to the experience figure of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who has been excellent in the face of adversity this season.

With the Sydney Roosters facing an ever growing injury toll, the club somehow still sit in the top four, and Waerea-Hargreaves has had a barnstorming year.

The prop has often led the side from the front, playing big minutes and putting in the hard yards. He has earnt glowing praise from coach Trent Robinson throughout the season, alongside a much-improved middle third of Siosiua Taukeiaho and Isaac Liu.

Liu will head to the Gold Coast Titans in 2022, while Taukeiaho has been rumoured to be linked with the English Super League, although Robinson himself as previously thrown cold water on that idea.

The 32-year-old Waerea-Hargreaves has made 21 appearances this year, averaging 145 metres per contest and has played 60 minutes or more on seven occasions - a staggering outcome in the middle third.

J. WAEREA-HARGREAVES

Prop Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 139.7

All Run Metres 0.5

Tackle Breaks 0.5

Offloads

Voss said it was his efforts which make him so valuable to the tri-colours.

“I love the efforts of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves,” Voss said.

“JWH, now in the back end of his career, has missed just one game this year when all around him have fallen.

“Every hit up is like a statement, follow me, like his life depends on it.

“I love him as a player, I rate him as one of the most valuable players in the competition.”

Waerea-Hargreaves will again line up in the front row for the Roosters on Friday evening as the tri-colours attempt to hang onto a top four spot against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.