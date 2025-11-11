The NRL has turned to artificial intelligence to help shape the 2026 season, and it's delivered a blockbuster start filled with rivalries, revenge and hype.

For the first time, the league used AI technology to build the draw, creating a Round 1 schedule that reads like a promoter's dream.

The season officially kicks off in Las Vegas on February 28, with the Canterbury Bulldogs facing the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Newcastle Knights meeting the North Queensland Cowboys in front of more than 40,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Back home, the AI-generated schedule has stacked the deck with grudge matches across Australia and New Zealand.

Thursday Night: Storm v Eels

Former Melbourne Storm playmaker Jonah Pezet faces his old club after his move to the Parramatta Eels.

Friday Night: Warriors v Roosters

This match could mark Daly Cherry-Evans' first Sydney Roosters game against a hungry New Zealand Warriors side.

Friday Night: Broncos v Panthers

A preliminary-final rematch as Ivan Cleary's Penrith Panthers chase revenge for their shock loss to the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp.

Saturday: Sharks v Titans

Rookie coach Josh Hannay returns to Shark Park to face Craig Fitzgibbon's Cronulla Sharks.

Saturday Night: Sea Eagles v Raiders

Jamal Fogarty gets an early shot at his former club, as the Canberra Raiders aim to set the tone after a disappointing finals exit in 2025.

Sunday: Dolphins v Rabbitohs

Wayne Bennett meets his former apprentice, Kristian Woolf, in a coaching showdown featuring David Fifita's South Sydney Rabbitohs debut.

Wests Tigers have been handed the first-round bye, which will mark their second in three years.

From Pezet's Storm reunion to the Panthers' redemption quest, the AI's first attempt at scheduling has sparked storylines across every match-up.

If the goal was to create drama, balance and broadcast appeal, it looks like AI just passed its first NRL test.