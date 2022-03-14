Rugby League is back! Following what felt like the longest off-season of all time, the greatest game of all made a triumphant return over the weekend.

Some brilliant tries, close finishes and a string of upsets headline the stories.

Here are 20 thoughts and opinions from the opening weekend.

1. Anyone writing any side off after Round 1 should take a deep breath, sit back and relax. Premierships are not won, or lost, in the opening month. There was so many players out this weekend and so many crazy results. Anyone who says they tipped a perfect round is a liar!

2. Kurt Capewell will be one of the signings of 2022. I can't believe more sides weren't in for his services following his brilliant 2021. How ice-cool was he slotting that result confirming field goal?

3. The Roosters were, by far, the most disappointing side across Round 1. A late try was all that denied the Knights a complete shutout. No one saw that coming.

4. Everything about young Tyrell Sloan screams superstar. He was so very good on Saturday afternoon. Against the Warriors, he recorded two try assists, a line break and four tackle breaks. It's going to be a monster season from the 19-year-old.

5. Judging by social media, I'm in the minority here but I loved that Eels vs Titans first half. Not every game is going to be a defensive masterclass. To say that was all down to bad defence is taking away from the attacking brilliance, especially from Mitch Moses and Toby Sexton.

6. I'm convinced that Jack Wighton has a personal distain for the Sharks. He saves his best performances for these clashes each and every year. He was best on ground and the difference between the sides. Good start after a below-par 2021.

7. The expansion of the NRLW has been a huge success. New fans, increased interest and I dare say the quality produced this season has been the best yet. That Dragons and Broncos game was brilliant. Some of those hits from the Red V!

8. There are few players who divide the fan base quite like Clint Gutherson. Half of the NRL fan base love the King while the other sweat on his every error. For the record, I am a massive fan but he does have a big error or two in his game.

9. I'll put this to the people; what are everyone's thoughts on some of the hair cuts in Round One? Papenhuyzen, Bird, Olakau'atu, Paulo. Gold!

10. Injuries are absolutely the worst part of our game. It was shattering to see both Christian Welch and George Jennings suffer injuries that could end their 2022 seasons.

11. When do we admit to Dylan Edwards being an elite level fullback? Every week this guy turns up and tops the metres count. His ball playing has improved out of sight and his defence is far better than a few of the higher profile fullbacks. It's time.

12. Happy to cop grief here but Manly went zero from six against fellow top four sides last season and were played off the park against a Panthers side missing their halfback. Tom Trbojevic was kept quiet again against a top side. It's early but at what point does that play on Manly fans minds?

13. Heading into the season a lot of attention was on stars moving clubs, especially in the halves. Nicho Hynes and Shaun Johnson were both good in new colours while I thought Jackson Hastings had a really solid game for the Tigers. Matt Burton had his moments. Under the radar signing Sean O'Sullivan may just have been the most impressive of the lot.

14. Escort penalties were a huge issue over the weekend. Two identical incidents would end up with two different results. Very frustrating. Again though, it's Round 1 for the referees too. It'll equal out.

15. Poor Cody Walker will want to see the back of Suncorp Stadium for a while. The pressure on Walker this past Friday night was massive. A rookie halfback and a third choice fullback. Souths will be much, much better for the run and with Latrell back are a completely different proposition.

16. Any viable options to put up against saying Payne Haas is the best prop in the game? James Fisher-Harris probably the only name I can offer up right now.

17. If a touch judge is going to stand completely still and clearly yell "forward! forward!" only to be ignored by the referee... What is the point of having touchies?

18. That Patrick Herbert drop out will never be replicated again. You couldn't do that even if you tried. I've never seen anything like that in my life. Let's hope we don't see it again any time soon either.

19. Again, it's only Round 1, but perhaps we were all a little harsh on ruling the Knights out before a ball was even kicked. They were massive against the title worthy Roosters and played them off the park. May have made an error there.

20. We may have seen the worst game of the season already. That Cowboys and Bulldogs clash hardly had neutrals buzzing but both teams were dire. The Cowboys spend $800,000 a year on a halfback only to turn to a short side crash play with the game on the line. Fair to say both sides will be hoping for a big improvement moving forward.