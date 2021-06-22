The National Rugby League is one of the most followed and talked about competitions in Australia. It has been active since the beginning of the 20th century, so it comes with a fairly long yet interesting history.

Although you might know which teams participate in this league or how you can bet online on the matches, we’d also like to share some interesting information with you. Read on for some of the most mind-blowing facts about the NRL.

Trophy Price

This might come as a surprise as it’s not common with any other sports, but the winning team needs to pay a certain price to keep the trophy. After winning, the captain receives the trophy on behalf of the team, and they’re only able to use it for celebration purposes.

The team needs to return the cup after taking care of it for a couple of months. However, if the team wants to keep the trophy, they need to pay for it. How much? Well, some sources claim the price goes as high as AU$30,000, but we can’t be sure of it.

Longest Suspension

The longest suspension in the NRL may come as a shock to some due to its circumstances. It occurred in a 1982 match when the Suburbs Magpies player Bob Cooper punched three players from the opposing team, the Illawarra Steelers.

The three players suffered serious injuries. One was left with fractured cheekbones, another one was heavily concussed, and the third had a broken jaw. Cooper suffered serious consequences, with a 15-month suspension from rugby league.

Finals Plot

Balmain Tigers player and legend Steve Roach took part in a plot to secure his place in the 1988 grand final against the Bulldogs. Roach was suspended for two matches leading up to the decider, but managed to sign a deal with an English club called Warrington.

During this short-term deal, Roach flew to London to serve his suspension. He was a reserve during the first game and first-grade during the second, thus successfully serving the suspension. However, league officials managed to shut this loophole quite quickly, leaving Roach in London. In the end, the Tigers lost to the Bulldogs 24–12.

Trial to First-Grade Player

In 1999, a former Philadelphia Eagles trial player Greg Smith successfully lied to the Newcastle Knights about having played in the NRL before. The Knights, who discovered him in a nearby Sydney competition, never double-checked this information, and Smith managed to secure his spot and play on the wing in the Round 3 game against Canterbury.

Smith missed numerous tackles and dropped the ball multiple times, which led to the Knights losing the game 28–26 after leading 2–24. Needless to say, Smith never played first-grade again.

Scoreless Match

If you thought that scoreless matches were possible only in soccer, you were wrong. Although the league has witnessed many low-scoring games, there has only been one scoreless match in its history.

In 1982, the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Newtown Jets played an entire match without scoring once. This is still the only match in first-grade history to finish 0-0. The weather conditions are thought to have had something to do with the result, as it was very wet and cold that Sunday. Coincidentally, Newtown was excluded from the premiership once the season finished.