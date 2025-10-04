A hot and dry day awaits for the NRL Grand Final, with the prospect of rain almost nil.

Kick-off in the grand final between the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos is set for 7:30pm (AEST) on Sunday, October 5, and the weather forecast couldn't be better.

After a week without rain to dry the surface out at Homebush - where a sold out crowd will be waiting - the forecast for grand final day is sunny and warm.

Correct at 6pm (AEST) on Saturday, October 4, the Bureau of Meteorology say the forecast for Sydney Olympic Park is 31 degrees with just a five per cent chance of rain, and winds light.

"Mostly sunny. The chance of fog in the early morning, mainly in the west. Winds north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending west to northwesterly in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening," the Bureau writes.

The forecast maximum of 31 degrees is set to be maintained from 3pm through to 5pm on what is the first day of daylight savings before the temperature begins to tail off.

It could well be that the conditions during the earlier State Championship and NRLW games need extra drinks break, although by the time the men's game kicks off, the temperature will have decreased to 27 degrees, with 24 degrees the expected top at fulltime.