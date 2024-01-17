The 2024 NRLW season is getting closer and closer, and with that, the ten teams have decided to bring in new players to upgrade their squad.

While no team has confirmed all 24 players in their squad, several star players have already moved clubs. Keilee Joseph, Jasmine Stranger and Dally M Winger of the Year Jakiya Whitfeld headline the player movements.

Zero Tackle examines all the player movements for the 2024 NRLW season.