The 2021 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
View through each and every club that has revealed their award winners for this season so far.
Manly Sea Eagles
Tom Trbojebvic has swept the pool at the Manly Sea Eagles' awards night, winning the Ray Bull NRL player of the year award, as well as the players' player medal, and the member's player of the year.
An incredible year for Trbojevic has left him the front-runner to take out tonight's Dally M award, despite playing just 15 games during the regular season.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Averaging over three try involvements per game, Trbojevic was always going to take out the majority of Manly's awards after taking his team to the preliminary finals.
The 24-year-old, in doing so, wins the award for the second time, with only two Manly players in Glenn Stewart and brother Jake Trbojevic having won the award on three occasions.
The rising star award was shared by Jason Saab and Josh Schuster, while Toafofa Sipley won the clubman of the year award, and Sean Keppie took out the community award.
Ray Bull player of the year: Tom Trbojevic
Players' player of the year: Tom Trbojevic
Member's player of the year: Tom Trbojevic
Clubman of the year: Toafofa Sipley
Community award: Sean Keppie
Play of the year: Round 25 try vs North Queensland Cowboys