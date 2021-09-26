Manly Sea Eagles

Tom Trbojebvic has swept the pool at the Manly Sea Eagles' awards night, winning the Ray Bull NRL player of the year award, as well as the players' player medal, and the member's player of the year.

An incredible year for Trbojevic has left him the front-runner to take out tonight's Dally M award, despite playing just 15 games during the regular season.

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 1.5

Tries 1.4

Try Assists 6.5

Tackle Breaks

Averaging over three try involvements per game, Trbojevic was always going to take out the majority of Manly's awards after taking his team to the preliminary finals.

The 24-year-old, in doing so, wins the award for the second time, with only two Manly players in Glenn Stewart and brother Jake Trbojevic having won the award on three occasions.

The rising star award was shared by Jason Saab and Josh Schuster, while Toafofa Sipley won the clubman of the year award, and Sean Keppie took out the community award.

Ray Bull player of the year: Tom Trbojevic

Players' player of the year: Tom Trbojevic

Member's player of the year: Tom Trbojevic

Clubman of the year: Toafofa Sipley

Community award: Sean Keppie

Play of the year: Round 25 try vs North Queensland Cowboys