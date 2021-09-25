The 2021 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
View through each and every club that has revealed their award winners for this season so far.
Click here to see the awards for the 2020 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2019 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2018 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2017 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2016 season here!
Parramatta Eels
Parramatta forward Isaiah Papali'i has been crowned as the 2021 Ken Thornett NRL Player of the Year following a sensational first season in the blue and gold.
The Eels lock flourished for Brad Arthur's side this season, playing 25 games and holding a key role in Parramatta's front pack.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Papali'i also claimed the Blue & Gold Army Player of the Year Award and shared the honours of the Nathan Hindmarsh Players' Player of the Year with fullback Clint Gutherson.
Other awards saw Ryan Matterson (Ray Price Community Award), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Jack Gibson NRL Coaches Award) and Haze Dunster (Eric Grothe NRL Rookie of the Year) take home club gongs.
Ken Thornett Medal: Isaiah Papli'i
Jack Gibson NRL Coaches' Award:Reagan Campbell-Gillard
Ray Price NRL Community Award:Ryan Matterson
Eric Grothe NRL Rookie of the Year:Haze Dunster
Blue and Gold Army Player of the Year:Isaiah Papli'i
Michael Cronin Club Person of the Year: Peter Cassar