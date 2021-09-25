Parramatta Eels

Parramatta forward Isaiah Papali'i has been crowned as the 2021 Ken Thornett NRL Player of the Year following a sensational first season in the blue and gold.

The Eels lock flourished for Brad Arthur's side this season, playing 25 games and holding a key role in Parramatta's front pack.

ISAIAH PAPALI'I

Papali'i also claimed the Blue & Gold Army Player of the Year Award and shared the honours of the Nathan Hindmarsh Players' Player of the Year with fullback Clint Gutherson.

Other awards saw Ryan Matterson (Ray Price Community Award), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Jack Gibson NRL Coaches Award) and Haze Dunster (Eric Grothe NRL Rookie of the Year) take home club gongs.

Ken Thornett Medal: Isaiah Papli'i

Jack Gibson NRL Coaches' Award:Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Ray Price NRL Community Award:Ryan Matterson

Eric Grothe NRL Rookie of the Year:Haze Dunster

Blue and Gold Army Player of the Year:Isaiah Papli'i

Michael Cronin Club Person of the Year: Peter Cassar