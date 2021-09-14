Newcastle Knights

The Knights have announced Jacob Saifiti as their player of the year, winning the Danny Buderus Medal for 2021.

Saifiti has been one of the club's best this season, playing 23 games and standing up into a starting role for a side who made the finals before being bounced out by the Eels in Week 1.

JACOB SAIFITI

Saifiti has averaged north of 100 metres per game and defended solidly, often playing big minutes in Adam O'Brien's middle third rotation.

Connor Watson was voted in as the players' player of the year, while Brodie Jones won the rookie of the year award for the Knights. The gladiator of the year, picked by Newcastle old boys, was taken out by Jayden Brailey.

Rookie of the Year: Brodie Jones

Once a Knight Old Boys Gladiator of the Year: Jayden Brailey

Community Player of the Year: Josh King

Players' Player of the Year: Connor Watson

Knight in Shining Armour: Mitchell Pearce

Player of the Year (Danny Buderus Medal): Jacob Saifiti