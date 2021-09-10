Brisbane Broncos

Star Brisbane forward Payne Haas has joined illustrious company at the Red Hill club by claiming his third-straight Paul Morgan medal.

The 21-year-old Origin representative capped another stellar season in the sunshine state by collecting the honour and joined club legends Darren Lockyer, Petero Civoniceva and Corey Parker as the only Broncos to ever claim the gong on three occasions.

Still, despite a season that saw him average 167.5 run metres across his 20-appearances this season, Haas remains two medallions shy of the all-time record held by Allan 'Alfie' Langer with five.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 161.8

All Run Metres 0

Tries 3.2

Tackle Breaks

The New South Welshman rounded out his dominant season by being recognised as the club's best forward for the second-successive season, the 'Player's Player' for the third year in a row and also as the architect of the club's 'Play of the Year' for his late game defensive effort against Cronulla in Round 16.

The remainder of the on-field awards on offer were shared by Kobe Hetherington (rookie of the year), Jake Turpin (most consistent) and Herbie Farnworth (best back).

Paul Morgan Medal - Player of the Year: Payne Haas

Gary Balkin Award - Players' Player: Payne Haas

Shane Webcke Award - Best Forward: Payne Haas

Wally Lewis Award - Play of the Year: Payne Haas

Cyril Connell Award - Rookie of the Year: Kobe Hetherington

Kevin Walters Award - Most Consistent: Jake Turpin

Allan Langer Award - Best Back: Herbie Farnworth

Clubperson of the Year: Eloise Kelly and Dave Ballard

