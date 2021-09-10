The 2021 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
View through each and every club that has revealed their award winners for this season so far.
Click here to see the awards for the 2020 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2019 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2018 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2017 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2016 season here!
Brisbane Broncos
Star Brisbane forward Payne Haas has joined illustrious company at the Red Hill club by claiming his third-straight Paul Morgan medal.
The 21-year-old Origin representative capped another stellar season in the sunshine state by collecting the honour and joined club legends Darren Lockyer, Petero Civoniceva and Corey Parker as the only Broncos to ever claim the gong on three occasions.
Still, despite a season that saw him average 167.5 run metres across his 20-appearances this season, Haas remains two medallions shy of the all-time record held by Allan 'Alfie' Langer with five.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
The New South Welshman rounded out his dominant season by being recognised as the club's best forward for the second-successive season, the 'Player's Player' for the third year in a row and also as the architect of the club's 'Play of the Year' for his late game defensive effort against Cronulla in Round 16.
The remainder of the on-field awards on offer were shared by Kobe Hetherington (rookie of the year), Jake Turpin (most consistent) and Herbie Farnworth (best back).
Paul Morgan Medal - Player of the Year: Payne Haas
Gary Balkin Award - Players' Player: Payne Haas
Shane Webcke Award - Best Forward: Payne Haas
Wally Lewis Award - Play of the Year: Payne Haas
Cyril Connell Award - Rookie of the Year: Kobe Hetherington
Kevin Walters Award - Most Consistent: Jake Turpin
Allan Langer Award - Best Back: Herbie Farnworth
Clubperson of the Year: Eloise Kelly and Dave Ballard