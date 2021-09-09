The 2021 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
View through each and every club that has revealed their award winners for this season so far.
Click here to see the awards for the 2020 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2019 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2018 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2017 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2016 season here!
New Zealand Warriors
New Zealand Warriors' lock forward Tohu Harris has taken out the Simon Mannering medal as player of the year for the second year running.
The award for Harris comes despite the veteran leader only managing 15 games due to injuries, including a season-ending ACL injury, which will heavily impact his pre-season for 2022.
Harris has made 46 tackles and 117 metres per game, and was the obvious choice to take out the award in Nathan Brown's side.
Second-row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Harris edged out Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan and Euan Aitken for the award.
The player's player award was won by Fonua-Blake, who was voted in by his teammates ahead of Harris and Marcelo Montoya.
Unsurprisingly, Reece Walsh took out the rookie of the year award after his mid-season switch from the NRL and NRL debut which followed.
Montoya was awarded the club man of the year award.
Simon Mannering medal for player of the year: Tohu Harris
NRL player's player of the year: Addin Fonua-Blake
Rookie of the year: Reece Walsh
Club man of the year: Marcelo Montoya