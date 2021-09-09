New Zealand Warriors

New Zealand Warriors' lock forward Tohu Harris has taken out the Simon Mannering medal as player of the year for the second year running.

The award for Harris comes despite the veteran leader only managing 15 games due to injuries, including a season-ending ACL injury, which will heavily impact his pre-season for 2022.

Harris has made 46 tackles and 117 metres per game, and was the obvious choice to take out the award in Nathan Brown's side.

TOHU HARRIS

Second-row Warriors 2021 SEASON AVG 41.3

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 1.7

Tackle Breaks

Harris edged out Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan and Euan Aitken for the award.

The player's player award was won by Fonua-Blake, who was voted in by his teammates ahead of Harris and Marcelo Montoya.

Unsurprisingly, Reece Walsh took out the rookie of the year award after his mid-season switch from the NRL and NRL debut which followed.

Montoya was awarded the club man of the year award.

Simon Mannering medal for player of the year: Tohu Harris

NRL player's player of the year: Addin Fonua-Blake

Rookie of the year: Reece Walsh

Club man of the year: Marcelo Montoya