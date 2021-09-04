Canberra Raiders

Canberra veteran Jordan Rapana has been awarded with the 2021 Meninga Medal as the Raiders' best player of the season.

The 32-year-old edged out Josh Papalii, Ryan Sutton and Joseph Tapine for the honours following another impressive season for the Raiders flyer.

JORDAN RAPANA

In his eighth year at the club, Rapana played 22 matches and scored 12 tries in a year that saw the Raiders miss out on a top-eight finish.

Despite the club's disappointing campaign, Rapana was among the highlights for the Green Machine in 2021, claiming the award with 21 votes to his name - six more than the next best in Papalii.

Other gongs saw Tom Starling (Coaches Award), Harley Smith-Shields and Matt Timoko (both Rookie of the Year), Grant Hogan (Best First Year Player) and Kai O'Donnell (NSW Cup Player of the Year) take home awards.

2021 Meninga Medal Awards Summary:

NSW Cup Player of the Year – Kai O’Donnell

NSW Cup Coaches Award – Matt Frawley

Geoff Caldwell Welfare & Education Award – Elliott Whitehead

Gordon McLucas Memorial Junior Representative Player of the Year - Trey Mooney

Fred Daly Memorial Club Person of the Year – Grant Hogan

NRL Rookie of the Year – Harley Smith-Shields & Matt Timoko

NRL Coaches Award – Tom Starling

Meninga Medal – Jordan Rapana