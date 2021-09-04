DARWIN, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 09: Jarrod Croker of the Raiders comforts Jordan Rapana after dropping a high ball during the round 22 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Canberra Raiders at TIO Stadium on August 9, 2014 in Darwin, Australia. (Photo by Renee McKay/Getty Images)

The 2021 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.

View through each and every club that has revealed their award winners for this season so far.

Canberra Raiders

Canberra veteran Jordan Rapana has been awarded with the 2021 Meninga Medal as the Raiders' best player of the season.

The 32-year-old edged out Josh Papalii, Ryan Sutton and Joseph Tapine for the honours following another impressive season for the Raiders flyer.

JORDAN RAPANA
Wing
Raiders
2021 SEASON AVG
0.5
Tries
164.5
All Run Metres
4.9
Tackles Made

In his eighth year at the club, Rapana played 22 matches and scored 12 tries in a year that saw the Raiders miss out on a top-eight finish.

Despite the club's disappointing campaign, Rapana was among the highlights for the Green Machine in 2021, claiming the award with 21 votes to his name - six more than the next best in Papalii.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 28: Jordan Rapana of the Raiders looks on during the round 7 NRL match between the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Lottoland on April 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Other gongs saw Tom Starling (Coaches Award), Harley Smith-Shields and Matt Timoko (both Rookie of the Year), Grant Hogan (Best First Year Player) and Kai O'Donnell (NSW Cup Player of the Year) take home awards.

2021 Meninga Medal Awards Summary:

NSW Cup Player of the Year – Kai O’Donnell

NSW Cup Coaches AwardMatt Frawley

Geoff Caldwell Welfare & Education AwardElliott Whitehead

Gordon McLucas Memorial Junior Representative Player of the Year - Trey Mooney

Fred Daly Memorial Club Person of the Year – Grant Hogan

NRL Rookie of the YearHarley Smith-Shields & Matt Timoko

NRL Coaches AwardTom Starling

Meninga MedalJordan Rapana

 