Who was the Man of the Match in Game 1?
Who scored the Maroons' second try in Origin II?
Who was crowned player of the Series?
Who scored the most tries in the series?
How many players were sent to the Sin Bin across all three matches?
How many goals did Nathan Cleary score from 13 attempts?
How many debutants did the NSW Blues have?
How many debutants did QLD Maroons have?
How many Melbourne Storm Players featured in the series?
How many titles has QLD now won?
What was the total points scored across the series?
How many games has Wayne Bennett coached for QLD?
Who was the man of the Match in Game 2?
Who scored the opening try for the Blues in Origin I?
How many debutants scored a try in their first match this year?
2020 State of Origin Quiz
0%