The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons hooker Cameron McInnes has been crowned as the Saints’ best player for the second consecutive season, taking out the Dragons Player of the Year Medal in 2020.

The Dragons’ skipper led the league for tackles laid this season with 978 to his name, plying his trade between hooker and lock.

McInnes joined the Dragons for the 2017 season and has become a fan favourite of the club in his four season with St George Illawarra.

Dragons’ Medalist Player of the Year: Cameron McInnes

Dragons’ Immortals Trophy: Tyson Frizell

Geoff Selby Memorial Trophy: Adam Clune

Mark Coyne Trophy: Tristan Sailor