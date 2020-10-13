NRL Rd 5 - Bulldogs v Roosters
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 15: James Tedesco of the Roosters makes a break during the round five NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Sydney Roosters at Bankwest Stadium on June 15, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.

Sydney Roosters

James Tedesco has won his third consecutive Jack Gibson Medal, becoming the first Roosters player to ever do so.

The Chooks superstar scored 11 tries and assisted 15 more from his 19 games in 2020.

The Roosters fullback also took out the Members’ Player of the Year and has been selected into the NSW Blues’ extended Origin squad.

NRL Rd 9 - Cowboys v Roosters
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 09: James Tedesco of the Roosters runs the ball during the round nine NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Sydney Roosters at QCB Stadium on July 09, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Members Player of the Year: James Tedesco
Roosters Our Community Award: Angus Crichton
Barry Van Heekeren “MOCCA” Award: Chris James
Harry Phipps Rising Star Award: Daniel Suluka-Fifita
Chris Sykes Award (Junior Representative Player of the Year): Naufahu Whyte
James Mathews Clubman of the Year: Victor Radley
Jack Gibson Medal: James Tedesco

