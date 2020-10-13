Sydney Roosters

James Tedesco has won his third consecutive Jack Gibson Medal, becoming the first Roosters player to ever do so.

The Chooks superstar scored 11 tries and assisted 15 more from his 19 games in 2020.

The Roosters fullback also took out the Members’ Player of the Year and has been selected into the NSW Blues’ extended Origin squad.

Members Player of the Year: James Tedesco

Roosters Our Community Award: Angus Crichton

Barry Van Heekeren “MOCCA” Award: Chris James

Harry Phipps Rising Star Award: Daniel Suluka-Fifita

Chris Sykes Award (Junior Representative Player of the Year): Naufahu Whyte

James Mathews Clubman of the Year: Victor Radley

Jack Gibson Medal: James Tedesco