The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
Click here to see the awards for the 2019 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2018 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2017 season here!
Click here to see the awards for the 2016 season here!
Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!
Sydney Roosters
James Tedesco has won his third consecutive Jack Gibson Medal, becoming the first Roosters player to ever do so.
The Chooks superstar scored 11 tries and assisted 15 more from his 19 games in 2020.
The Roosters fullback also took out the Members’ Player of the Year and has been selected into the NSW Blues’ extended Origin squad.
Members Player of the Year: James Tedesco
Roosters Our Community Award: Angus Crichton
Barry Van Heekeren “MOCCA” Award: Chris James
Harry Phipps Rising Star Award: Daniel Suluka-Fifita
Chris Sykes Award (Junior Representative Player of the Year): Naufahu Whyte
James Mathews Clubman of the Year: Victor Radley
Jack Gibson Medal: James Tedesco