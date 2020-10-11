Newcastle Knights

Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga has taken out his second Danny Buderus Medal after a strong 2020 season with Newcastle.

The Maroons No.1 collected 10 tries, 14 try assists and 46 goals this season to continue his prolific career with the Knights.

Coach Adam O’Brien said “Kalyn had a terrific season.

“His toughness is something which is overlooked by a lot of experts but even his harshest critic would acknowledge how gritty some of his performances were.”

Danny Buderus Medal (Player of the Year): Kalyn Ponga

NRL Players’ Player Award: Kalyn Ponga

Gladiator of the Year Award: Kurt Mann

Community Player of the Year : Connor Watson

Rookie of the Year: Chris Randall

Knight in Shining Armor: Mitch Barnett

Club Person of the Year: Luke Huth