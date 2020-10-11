NRL Rd 4 - Raiders v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 07: Kalyn Ponga of the Knights scores a try during the round four NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Newcastle Knights at Campbelltown Stadium on June 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.

Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga has taken out his second Danny Buderus Medal after a strong 2020 season with Newcastle.

The Maroons No.1 collected 10 tries, 14 try assists and 46 goals this season to continue his prolific career with the Knights.

Coach Adam O’Brien said “Kalyn had a terrific season.

“His toughness is something which is overlooked by a lot of experts but even his harshest critic would acknowledge how gritty some of his performances were.”

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Kalyn Ponga of the Newcastle Knights in action during the round 22 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the North Queensland Cowboys at McDonald Jones Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Danny Buderus Medal (Player of the Year): Kalyn Ponga

NRL Players’ Player Award: Kalyn Ponga

Gladiator of the Year Award: Kurt Mann

Community Player of the Year : Connor Watson

Rookie of the Year: Chris Randall

Knight in Shining Armor: Mitch Barnett

Club Person of the Year: Luke Huth

