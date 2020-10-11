The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
Newcastle Knights
Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga has taken out his second Danny Buderus Medal after a strong 2020 season with Newcastle.
The Maroons No.1 collected 10 tries, 14 try assists and 46 goals this season to continue his prolific career with the Knights.
Coach Adam O’Brien said “Kalyn had a terrific season.
“His toughness is something which is overlooked by a lot of experts but even his harshest critic would acknowledge how gritty some of his performances were.”
Danny Buderus Medal (Player of the Year): Kalyn Ponga
NRL Players’ Player Award: Kalyn Ponga
Gladiator of the Year Award: Kurt Mann
Community Player of the Year : Connor Watson
Rookie of the Year: Chris Randall
Knight in Shining Armor: Mitch Barnett
Club Person of the Year: Luke Huth