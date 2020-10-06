BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 21: Patrick Carrigan of the Broncos looks to pass the ball during the round 15 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.

Brisbane Broncos

Broncos forward pairing Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas have shared the Paul Morgan Award at Brisbane’s Awards night.

The gong is Haas’ second in two seasons, with Carrigan backing up his Rookie of the Year honours of 2019 with the club’s highest award.

Carrigan stood up in the absence of Alex Glenn in a breakout campaign as the Broncos finished the season with the wooden spoon.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 16: Payne Haas of the Broncos in action during the round 22 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Paul Morgan Medal: Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas

Players’ Player Award for 2020: Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas

Rookie of the Year: Herbie Farnworth

Best Back: Kotoni Staggs

Best Forward: Payne Haas

Most Consistent Player: Patrick Carrigan

Clubman of the Year: Gina Malcolm

