Broncos forward pairing Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas have shared the Paul Morgan Award at Brisbane’s Awards night.

The gong is Haas’ second in two seasons, with Carrigan backing up his Rookie of the Year honours of 2019 with the club’s highest award.

Carrigan stood up in the absence of Alex Glenn in a breakout campaign as the Broncos finished the season with the wooden spoon.

Paul Morgan Medal: Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas

Players’ Player Award for 2020: Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas

Rookie of the Year: Herbie Farnworth

Best Back: Kotoni Staggs

Best Forward: Payne Haas

Most Consistent Player: Patrick Carrigan

Clubman of the Year: Gina Malcolm