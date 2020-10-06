The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
Brisbane Broncos
Broncos forward pairing Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas have shared the Paul Morgan Award at Brisbane’s Awards night.
The gong is Haas’ second in two seasons, with Carrigan backing up his Rookie of the Year honours of 2019 with the club’s highest award.
Carrigan stood up in the absence of Alex Glenn in a breakout campaign as the Broncos finished the season with the wooden spoon.
Paul Morgan Medal: Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas
Players’ Player Award for 2020: Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas
Rookie of the Year: Herbie Farnworth
Best Back: Kotoni Staggs
Best Forward: Payne Haas
Most Consistent Player: Patrick Carrigan
Clubman of the Year: Gina Malcolm