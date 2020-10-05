North Queensland Cowboys

A diamond in the rough season for Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo, with the 27-year-old winning his fifth consecutive Paul Bowman Medal.

Taumalolo has now surpassed club legend Jonathan Thurston’s record of four gongs, with the North Queensland lock enjoying a fantastic 2020 campaign despite a forgettable season for the Cows.

Taumalolo averaged over 200 metres per game, head and shoulders above the rest of the competition, and has fast become a fan favourite in North Queensland.

Club Person of the Year: John Asiata

Members’ Player of the Year: Kyle Feldt

Rookie of the Year: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Coach’s Award: Mitch Dunn

Players’ Player of the Year: Josh McGuire

Paul Bowman Medal for Cowboy of the Year: Jason Taumalolo