The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
North Queensland Cowboys
A diamond in the rough season for Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo, with the 27-year-old winning his fifth consecutive Paul Bowman Medal.
Taumalolo has now surpassed club legend Jonathan Thurston’s record of four gongs, with the North Queensland lock enjoying a fantastic 2020 campaign despite a forgettable season for the Cows.
Taumalolo averaged over 200 metres per game, head and shoulders above the rest of the competition, and has fast become a fan favourite in North Queensland.
Club Person of the Year: John Asiata
Members’ Player of the Year: Kyle Feldt
Rookie of the Year: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Coach’s Award: Mitch Dunn
Players’ Player of the Year: Josh McGuire
Paul Bowman Medal for Cowboy of the Year: Jason Taumalolo