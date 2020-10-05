TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys runs in to score a try during the round 24 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the New Zealand Warriors at 1300SMILES Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.

North Queensland Cowboys

A diamond in the rough season for Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo, with the 27-year-old winning his fifth consecutive Paul Bowman Medal.

Taumalolo has now surpassed club legend Jonathan Thurston’s record of four gongs, with the North Queensland lock enjoying a fantastic 2020 campaign despite a forgettable season for the Cows.

Taumalolo averaged over 200 metres per game, head and shoulders above the rest of the competition, and has fast become a fan favourite in North Queensland.

Club Person of the Year: John Asiata

Members’ Player of the Year: Kyle Feldt

Rookie of the Year: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Coach’s Award: Mitch Dunn

Players’ Player of the Year: Josh McGuire

Paul Bowman Medal for Cowboy of the Year: Jason Taumalolo

