The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.
Wests Tigers
Tigers winger David Nofoaluma has won the club’s Kelly-Barnes Award for 2020 as the team’s Player of the Year.
Nofoaluma edged out rookie Harry Grant for the award, with Alex Twal, Benji Marshall and Luke Brooks making up the top five.
The 26-year-old scored 17 tries for the season and was also voted as the NRL Players’ Player of the Year.
Kelly-Barnes Award: David Nofoaluma
NRL Players’ Player: David Nofoaluma
NRL Rookie of the Year: Harry Grant
Harvey Norman Women’s Player of the Year: Sophie Curtain
Harvey Norman Women’s Players’ Player: Botille Vette-Welsh
Wayne Pearce Community Award: Chris Lawrence
Wests Tigers Club Person of the Year: Clair Schwencke and Billy Callaway
Wests Tigers Women of the Year: Jess Adams
Life Member Inductees: Todd Payten and Daniel Fitzhenry