Wests Tigers

Tigers winger David Nofoaluma has won the club’s Kelly-Barnes Award for 2020 as the team’s Player of the Year.

Nofoaluma edged out rookie Harry Grant for the award, with Alex Twal, Benji Marshall and Luke Brooks making up the top five.

The 26-year-old scored 17 tries for the season and was also voted as the NRL Players’ Player of the Year.

Kelly-Barnes Award: David Nofoaluma

NRL Players’ Player: David Nofoaluma

NRL Rookie of the Year: Harry Grant

Harvey Norman Women’s Player of the Year: Sophie Curtain

Harvey Norman Women’s Players’ Player: Botille Vette-Welsh

Wayne Pearce Community Award: Chris Lawrence

Wests Tigers Club Person of the Year: Clair Schwencke and Billy Callaway

Wests Tigers Women of the Year: Jess Adams

Life Member Inductees: Todd Payten and Daniel Fitzhenry