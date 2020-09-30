CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Jack Wighton of the Raiders in action during the round two NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Newcastle Knights at GIO Stadium on March 18, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

The 2020 NRL regular season is over and clubs have begun handing out their annual end of season awards.

Canberra Raiders

The Green machine has run smoothly once again in 2020, with the Raiders finishing just outside the top four on points difference as they prepare for another deep finals push.

To cap off another spectacular season in the Capital, Josh Papalii won his fourth Meninga Medal along with first-time winner Jack Wighton in a tied vote count.

The pair were as deserving of the award as each other, with Papalii winning the award  for a third consecutive time, while Wighton will be sure to add more to his pool room by the end of his career.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 25: Josh Papalii of the Raiders takes on the defence during the round 23 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Manly Sea Eagles at GIO Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Meninga Medal: Josh Papalii & Jack Wighton

Geoff Caldwell Welfare & Education Award: Matt Frawley

Fred Daly Memorial Club Person of the Year: Dunamis Lui

NRL Rookie of the Year: Semi Valemei

NRL Coaches Award: Ryan Sutton

