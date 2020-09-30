Canberra Raiders

The Green machine has run smoothly once again in 2020, with the Raiders finishing just outside the top four on points difference as they prepare for another deep finals push.

To cap off another spectacular season in the Capital, Josh Papalii won his fourth Meninga Medal along with first-time winner Jack Wighton in a tied vote count.

The pair were as deserving of the award as each other, with Papalii winning the award for a third consecutive time, while Wighton will be sure to add more to his pool room by the end of his career.

Meninga Medal: Josh Papalii & Jack Wighton

Geoff Caldwell Welfare & Education Award: Matt Frawley

Fred Daly Memorial Club Person of the Year: Dunamis Lui

NRL Rookie of the Year: Semi Valemei

NRL Coaches Award: Ryan Sutton