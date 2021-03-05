Every year in the NRL we see shock moves, players at a club long-term pushed out, coaches arriving and cutting fan favourites, there’s not much you don’t see in rugby league.

With a stack of talent in the NRL off-contract this year, there’ll be another series of surprise club swaps, stars not offered contracts, some offered more than they’re worth.

Now I’m not saying these moves WILL happen, but with the way the NRL is shaping for 2022, don’t rule any of these off the cards just yet.