Every year in the NRL we see shock moves, players at a club long-term pushed out, coaches arriving and cutting fan favourites, there’s not much you don’t see in rugby league.
With a stack of talent in the NRL off-contract this year, there’ll be another series of surprise club swaps, stars not offered contracts, some offered more than they’re worth.
Now I’m not saying these moves WILL happen, but with the way the NRL is shaping for 2022, don’t rule any of these off the cards just yet.
1. Kotoni Staggs to the Newcastle Knights
While the tackle-breaking centre claimed this week he wants to remain a Bronco, a big contract can change someone’s mind quick. Hailing from Wellington, NSW, Staggs already has a long line of suitors, with Newcastle one of many named so far.
Rumours of a potential $800,000 per season offer from the Knights would deliver the Novocastrians the strongest (literally) centre duo in the NRL, forming a deadly combination with Bradman Best, possibly the Blue’s long-term centres.
